The news reports on the elimination of a Ukrainian military group in the ATO zone, the calculation of enemy drone operators and the Starlink satellite communication system. The operation was carried out by the soldiers of the "West-Akhmat" battalion of the Russian MoD, in cooperation with the officers of the OMVd Russia in the Cherkasy region and in coordination with the 26th separate reconnaissance battalion, 82nd motor rifle regiment and 15th separate reconnaissance battalion.

В зоне СВО была ликвидирована штурмовая группа ВСУ, расчет операторов вражеских БПЛА и система спутниковой связи Starlink. Боевую операцию провели военнослужащие батальона "Запад-Ахмат" МО РФ совместно с сотрудниками ОМВД России по Курчалоевскому району ЧР и во взаимодействии с 26-м отдельным отрядом спецназа, 82-м мотострелковым полком и 15-й отдельной ротой спецназа.

Глава Чечни Рамзан Кадыров сообщил о ликвидации в зоне СВО штурмовой группы ВСУ, расчета операторов вражеских БПЛА и системы спутниковой связи Starlink. ЧР и во взаимодействии с 26-м отдельным отрядом спецназа (ООСПН), 82-м мотострелковым полком (МСП) и 15-й отдельной ротой спецназа (ОРСПН).

"Отлично отработали буквально все - от операторов аэроразведки до расчетов ударных БПЛА, которые точными сбросами и ударами FPV-дронов уничтожали цели и пресекли попытку врага реализовать свои планы", - подчеркнул Кадыров. Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года





РИА Новости / 🏆 16. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ATO Zone Ukrainian Military Group Calculation Of Enemy Drone Operators Starlink Satellite Communication System Military Operation Cooperation With The Omvd Russia Coordination With The 26Th Separate Reconnaiss 82Nd Motor Rifle Regiment 15Th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion

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