В ходе встречи с спецпредставителем сопрезидентов Никарагуа Лауреано Факундо Ортегой Мурильо председатель Госдумы Вячеслав Володин выразил благодарность руководству и народу Никарагуа за солидарность после удара ВСУ по колледжу в Старобельске. Стороны обсудили расширение сотрудничества в экономике, образовании и медицине, а также активизацию межрегионального взаимодействия в рамках ПМЭФ.

Председатель Государственной Думы РФ Вячеслав Володин встретился со спецпредставителем сопрезидентов Никарагуа по развитию отношений с Россией Лауреано Факундо Ортегой Мурильо. В ходе встречи Volt thanked Nicaraguan leadership and people for supporting Russia after what he described as a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime on a college in Starobelsk.

He condemned the strike that killed 21 students, mostly girls, and expressed gratitude for Nicaragua's solidarity. Ortega Muñiz stated that Nicaragua always stands with Russia in its struggle against fascism in Ukraine, calling the attack horrific and characteristic of the criminal regime. The parties discussed further expansion of cooperation, strengthening parliamentary dialogue, and noted that despite sanctions, relations are only growing.

Ortega mentioned that the Nicaraguan delegation attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to intensify interregional interaction; they signed agreements with four regions that returned to the Russian Federation and had productive meetings. They also talked about bilateral cooperation in economy, education, and medicine. Volt thanked the Nicaraguan comrades for their contribution to strengthening ties





dumagovru / 🏆 32. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Вячеслав Володин Никарагуа Лауреано Факундо Ортега Мурильо Теракт В Старобельске ПМЭФ Парламентский Диалог Двустороннее Сотрудничество Санкции Региональное Взаимодействие

United States Latest News, United States Headlines