Биография Рауля Кастро: от партизана до главы Кубы

Подробная биография Рауля Кастро, ключевой фигуры кубинской революции и многолетнего министра обороны, его роль в захвате власти, управлении страной и экономических реформах.

Рауль Модесто Кастро Рус родился 3 июня 1931 года в кубинской провинции Орьенте в семье Анхеля Кастро Аргиса, иммигранта из Испании, владевшего крупной сахарной плантацией.

Его мать, Лина Рус Гонсалес, работала кухаркой и родила отцу пятерых детей до официального брака. Первым ребёнком в семье был Фидель, а Рауль стал четвёртым. Всего в семье было семеро детей. Несмотря на неграмотность родителей, они стремились дать образование своим детям.

Рауль учился в католическом и нескольких иезуитских колледжах, а в 1950 году поступил на факультет государственного управления Гаванского университета, однако не окончил его, погрузившись в политическую деятельность. В 1952 году на Кубе к власти пришёл военный диктатор Фульхенсио Батиста.

В этот период Кастро присоединился к молодёжной организации Народно-социалистической партии Кубы, а затем вместе с Фиделем перешёл в Партию кубинского народа. 26 июля 1953 года группа из около 150 повстанцев под руководством братьев Кастро attempted storm the Moncada barracks in Santiago de Cuba, but the attack failed. Following the suppression of the uprising, Raúl was sentenced to 13 years in prison, while Fidel received 15 years. While awaiting trial, Fidel wrote his famous speech "History Will Absolve Me".

In 1955, under public pressure, Batista granted amnesty to the participants of the Moncada attack and allowed the Castro brothers to go into exile in Mexico. Nevertheless, the revolutionaries did not abandon the idea of armed struggle. They soon organized the "26th of July Movement", which later included the Argentine Ernesto Guevara, known as "Che". On December 2, 1956, Raúl and Fidel, along with a group of rebels, sailed to Cuba on the yacht "Granma".

The landing turned into a disaster: the ship ran aground, a boat sank, and the rebels were met by Batista's troops on the shore. Out of 82 fighters, only about a dozen survived.

However, they managed to establish themselves in the Sierra Maestra mountains and build a powerful guerrilla movement. By the end of 1958, revolutionary forces went on the offensive, and on January 1, 1959, they entered Havana. After the overthrow of Batista, a new government was formed. Fidel became Prime Minister, and Raúl was appointed Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba.

He held this post for nearly half a century, until 2008. Under Raúl's leadership, the Cuban armed forces grew to 50,000 personnel and participated in military conflicts in Angola and Ethiopia in the 1970s. In 1962, Raúl became Vice Prime Minister, and in 1972, First Vice Prime Minister. In 1976, he was elected Deputy of the National Assembly of People's Power, First Vice President of the State Council, and Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers.

After the collapse of the USSR and the loss of economic support from the socialist bloc, Raúl advocated for reducing state control over the economy. In 1997, Fidel publicly named his younger brother as his successor, and 11 years later, he transferred all power to him. Raúl initiated the abolition of the ration card system, monetary unification, expansion of private enterprise, and other economic reforms.

During his leadership, Cubans were allowed to stay in hotels, rent cars, manage land independently, and more. Foreign companies received tax incentives and guarantees against expropriation. In March 2018, Raúl did not run again for the State Council and Council of Ministers. He officially handed over the duties of head of state to Miguel Díaz-Canel, retaining only the post of First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Shortly after the revolution, Raúl married partisan Vilma Espín, who bore him four children. She went on to lead the Federation of Cuban Women. The marriage lasted 48 years until her death in 2007. After her passing, a national period of mourning was declared





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Рауль Кастро Куба Революция Фидель Кастро Правительство Реформы

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